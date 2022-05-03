Southeast Health restricts visitations due to increase in COVID-19

Southeast Health in Dothan slightly restricted visitations effective Tuesday due to an increase in the community transmission rate for COVID-19 in Houston County.

The hospital is moving a substantial/moderate level due to the increases in transmission risk, according to a news release.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows Houston County is currently at a moderate, or yellow, community transmission risk as is Coffee, Barbour and Geneva counties. Dale County is considered at a substantial risk, or orange, while Henry, Pike, and Covington counties are considered to have low transmission risks.

The Centers for Disease Control has Wiregrass counties listed as having low community levels of COVID-19, which is based on the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

There are currently 64 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and Southeast Health had five COVID patients as of Monday.

The change to the Southeast Health visitation policy will be in place until there is another change in COVID-19 transmission that threatens patients, staff, and the community, the hospital’s release stated.

According to the news release, hospitalized patients, in most cases, can now have one support person and up to two visitors daily who may rotate. If you plan to visit a patient, you are encouraged to review the unit specific guidelines in advance.

Support persons and visitors must register at Entrance 3 on the upper level of Southeast Health’s east parking deck. Visitors who are not remaining with the patient overnight can enter and exit the building during visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors and support persons, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, are still required to wear a facemask inside the hospital.

The hospital encourages patients and families to consider technology, like smart phones and tablets, to connect with loved ones, the news release stated.

To view the complete Visitor and Support Person Guidelines, visit https://www.southeasthealth.org/visiting-a-patient/.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

