The new Southeast Health Surgery Clinic, featuring four specialized surgical services in one convenient location, opens Monday, March 27.

Cardiothoracic surgery, general surgery and vascular surgery are joining neurosurgery in the former Southeast Health NeuroSpine Center to form the Southeast Health Surgery Clinic. The new clinic will offer patients a comprehensive array of specialized services.

According to a news release, the multi-specialty clinic includes board-certified physicians and advanced practice providers with a diverse set of skills, specialties and experience.

“Our teams will be there to help patients navigate through the surgical process from initial visit to post-surgical care,” the release says. “They also work together across multi-surgical disciplines to treat complex diseases and injuries.

“As part of the largest health system in the region, our skilled team provides a range of specialized surgical care from outpatient procedures to major surgery requiring hospitalization. We offer signature services, advanced technology and accredited programs to the best care for our community.”

The clinic is on the west side of the Medical Center campus just off Haven Drive at 102 Doctors Drive. For more information about the clinic, go to www.southeasthealth.org/surgeryclinic.