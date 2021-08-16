Southeast Health surpasses highest patient count for COVID-19

With 119 patients on Monday, Southeast Health in Dothan has surpassed its previous high number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
The previous high for COVID-19 hospitalizations at Southeast Health was 117 patients.
Hospitalizations reached 2,631 in Alabama on Monday – less than 500 from the 3,084 hospitalized at the height of the pandemic in January.
Southeast Health is currently making arrangements to begin offering a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine. The third dose will be offered to people with compromised immune systems, a use recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Currently, there are 1.64 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated and 2.12 million who have received one or more doses of vaccine. The state’s low vaccination rate and the highly-contagious delta variant of COVID-19 have been blamed for the most recent surge in cases.
A little more than a month after Alabama’s state of emergency expired, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a limited state of emergency last week in response to the surge in cases and hospitalizations. While the state of emergency addresses hospital staffing and facilities as well as government meetings and transporting emergency equipment, it does not mandate measures such as closures or masks.
Locally, Houston County is requiring screenings and masks for anyone entering a county building. Masks will also be required in all circuit and district courtrooms in Houston and Henry counties, according to an administrative order filed Monday by Presiding Circuit Judge Butch Binford. The order requires anyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status for entry into courtrooms, judicial offices, witness rooms, jury rooms or hallways next to those areas. However, the judge presiding over a case has the discretion to modify the mask requirement once participants have entered a courtroom.
And while the threat of severe weather led to school cancellations on Monday, COVID-19 is responsible for the cancellation of at least one athletic event so far – the Opp at Geneva football game scheduled for Friday.
Health leaders have said they expect an increase in deaths to lag behind the increases in cases and hospitalizations, which began in early to mid-July.
Since the beginning of August, counties in the Wiregrass have reported 35 deaths – 12 of those reported in the last few days, according to the online data and surveillance dashboard updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Cases and deaths are reported by county of residence.
Houston County has reported 1,349 new cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 2 and eight deaths due to the virus – pushing the county’s death total during the pandemic to 301 people. Coffee County has reported 902 cases and six deaths since Aug. 2, bringing its total deaths to 138 people.
Barbour County has reported 246 cases and four deaths since Aug. 2; Covington County, 466 cases and four deaths; Dale County, 885 cases and nine deaths; Geneva County, 397 cases and three deaths; and Pike County, 319 cases and one death.
Henry County has not reported any deaths in August but has reported 296 cases.
The Wiregrass has reported 44,246 cases and 970 confirmed and probable deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, there have been 634,897 cases and 11,798 deaths with more than 4,600 of those deaths since January.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.