Southeast Health surpasses highest patient count for COVID-19

With 119 patients on Monday, Southeast Health in Dothan has surpassed its previous high number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The previous high for COVID-19 hospitalizations at Southeast Health was 117 patients.

Hospitalizations reached 2,631 in Alabama on Monday – less than 500 from the 3,084 hospitalized at the height of the pandemic in January.

Southeast Health is currently making arrangements to begin offering a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine. The third dose will be offered to people with compromised immune systems, a use recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Currently, there are 1.64 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated and 2.12 million who have received one or more doses of vaccine. The state’s low vaccination rate and the highly-contagious delta variant of COVID-19 have been blamed for the most recent surge in cases.

A little more than a month after Alabama’s state of emergency expired, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a limited state of emergency last week in response to the surge in cases and hospitalizations. While the state of emergency addresses hospital staffing and facilities as well as government meetings and transporting emergency equipment, it does not mandate measures such as closures or masks.

