Southeast Health suspends elective surgeries, cath lab procedures requiring hospital stays

A rise in COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization has led Dothan's Southeast Health to temporarily suspend some elective surgeries and cath lab procedures starting Thursday, according to a release from the hospital.

All elective surgeries and cath lab procedures requiring overnight hospitalization will be deferred to a later time, according to the hospital release.

"Southeast Health believes this decision is in the best interest of our patients, physicians and team members," the release reads. "Taking care of our patients, including those who are COVID-19 positive, remains our top priority. We will return to a normal surgery schedule as soon as we deem it to be safe. Semi-urgent, urgent and emergency care will continue in clinic and hospital settings. We encourage everyone to continue wearing masks, adhering to social distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene."

As of Wednesday, Southeast Health had 53 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, according to the hospital's website. There have been 1,033 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized and discharged at the hospital since March.