Southeast Health suspends elective surgeries, cath lab procedures requiring hospital stays
Southeast Health suspends elective surgeries, cath lab procedures requiring hospital stays

Southeast Health in Dothan suspends elective surgeries, cath lab procedures requiring hospital stays

Dothan's Southeast Health has temporarily suspended some elective surgeries and cath lab procedures due to a rise in patients needing hospitalization due to COVID-19.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

A rise in COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization has led Dothan's Southeast Health to temporarily suspend some elective surgeries and cath lab procedures starting Thursday, according to a release from the hospital.

All elective surgeries and cath lab procedures requiring overnight hospitalization will be deferred to a later time, according to the hospital release.

"Southeast Health believes this decision is in the best interest of our patients, physicians and team members," the release reads. "Taking care of our patients, including those who are COVID-19 positive, remains our top priority. We will return to a normal surgery schedule as soon as we deem it to be safe. Semi-urgent, urgent and emergency care will continue in clinic and hospital settings. We encourage everyone to continue wearing masks, adhering to social distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene."

As of Wednesday, Southeast Health had 53 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, according to the hospital's website. There have been 1,033 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized and discharged at the hospital since March.

The number of cases have spiked around the state in the weeks since Thanksgiving. Wiregrass counties have had 2,574 confirmed cases in the last 14 days and a combined total of 12,580 confirmed cases since March. When the 7,629 probable COVID-19 cases are added in, the Wiregrass has had a total of 20,209 cases since March.

Hospitalizations across Alabama have increased dramatically since late November. There were 2,310 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health's data and surveillance dashboard.

