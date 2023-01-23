Southeast Health system names Stewart director of Marketing

Southeast Health has announced that Mark Stewart has been named director of Marketing for the health system.

In his new duties, Stewart will be responsible for marketing the Medical Center, Medical Group, Foundation, Statera and the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM), as well as continuing to oversee Print Services and the Mail Center.

Stewart has more than 32 years of experience in the communications field. He joined the Southeast Health Medical Center team as Public Relations coordinator in 2001. He was named director of Public Relations and Print Services in 2003. He added interim director of Communications and Marketing at ACOM in July 2022 to his Medical Center duties. Prior to that, he was an award-winning journalist and editor at the Dothan Eagle.

Stewart earned his Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in Broadcast Journalism and Public Relations from Troy University in Troy.

In 2017, he was recognized nationally as a Top Hospital Marketer of the Year by DTC Perspectives, Inc., for a stroke awareness campaign. The award recognizes marketers from hospitals and other healthcare facilities who drive innovation and work to provide better patient health outcomes. He is also a past president of the Alabama Hospital Association’s Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing Society.

When not working, Stewart enjoys spending time with his family and broadcasting local high school sports on the radio.