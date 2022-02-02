Southeast Health temporarily suspends elective surgeries and procedures

Beginning Feb. 3, Southeast Health is temporarily suspending elective surgeries and procedures due to an increase in patient hospitalizations.

The areas that will be impacted are the operating room, neuro lab, gastroenterology (GI) lab, interventional radiology lab and the cath lab, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

All elective surgeries and procedures will be rescheduled at a later time by the patient’s physician.

“We apologize to patients affected by this operational change, the decision was not made lightly,” the release says. “Temporarily suspending elective surgeries and procedures allows us to reallocate staff and resources to help manage the surge of patients awaiting med/surg and critical care beds in the Emergency Department and in other areas throughout the hospital. It also allows us to continue to provide our community with critical access to emergency care.

“We will return to a normal surgery and procedure schedule as soon as we deem it safe. During this time, emergency care for surgical and procedural patients will continue. In addition, all Southeast Health clinics and outpatient services will remain operational.

“Southeast Health believes this decision is in the best interest of our patients, physicians and team members. Taking care of our patients remains our top priority.”