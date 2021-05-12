Southeast Health to begin vaccinating adolescents 12-15 years old

Southeast Health will start vaccinating adolescents between the ages of 12 to 15 on Tuesday, according to an announcement released Wednesday by the hospital.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for youth 12-15 years old.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Dothan hospital will begin offering the vaccine to that age group beginning Tuesday, May 18. Patients may self-schedule online at https://www.southeasthealth.org/covid19vaccine/ or walk-in during established clinic hours. Clinic hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-noon.

To receive the vaccine, a parent or legal guardian must accompany children ages 12-13 to provide consent. Children age 14 and up can provide their own medical consent to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine clinic is now located on the second floor of the Doctors Building on the Southeast Health campus.