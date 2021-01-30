Southeast Health to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility under state’s plan

• Select the day and date you want to schedule your appointment by clicking on the calendar

• Select a time

• Fill out the form and submit

• You will receive an email confirmation of your appointment

To receive the vaccine, you must not have had another vaccine, such as the flu shot, within the last 14 days. If you have had severe allergic reactions to a vaccine in the past, speak to your healthcare provider before scheduling an appointment.

As a courtesy to others, healthier people age 65 and older and workers who fall in these groups are encouraged to consider delaying their vaccination so that more vulnerable people can access the vaccine ahead of them.

