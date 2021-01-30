Southeast Health to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility under state’s plan

Southeast Health will follow the state’s plan expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to Alabama residents 65 years and older, as well as critical frontline workers. It will begin administering the vaccine on Monday, Feb. 8.
The state defines critical workers as follows:
• First responders
• Corrections officers
• Food and agriculture workers
• U.S. Postal Service workers
• Manufacturing workers
• Grocery store workers
• Public transit workers
• People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)
• Childcare workers
• Judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
You can begin the online self-scheduling of your Southeast Health appointment now. To self-schedule your appointment:
• Click on the request an appointment button
• Select the day and date you want to schedule your appointment by clicking on the calendar
• Select a time
• Fill out the form and submit
• You will receive an email confirmation of your appointment
To receive the vaccine, you must not have had another vaccine, such as the flu shot, within the last 14 days. If you have had severe allergic reactions to a vaccine in the past, speak to your healthcare provider before scheduling an appointment.
As a courtesy to others, healthier people age 65 and older and workers who fall in these groups are encouraged to consider delaying their vaccination so that more vulnerable people can access the vaccine ahead of them.