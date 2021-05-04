Southeast Health to move COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Doctors Building

Southeast Health plans to move its COVID-19 vaccine clinic back indoors as demand wanes.

The Dothan hospital announced Tuesday that the clinic will move from the West Parking Garage to the second floor of the Doctors Building beginning Monday, May 10. The Dothan hospital has offered a vaccine clinic since December, administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama.

The clinic moved from the original indoor location to a drive-thru in the parking garage. Southeast Health was one of several locations around the state used for a week-long mass vaccination effort in February, and the hospital administered more than 6,000 shots in that one week. Southeast Health's drive-thru clinic utilized the first level of its West Parking Garage with those wanting vaccines never having to leave their vehicles.

"Thanks to many volunteers, students, first responders, and Southeast Health employees, we have administered more than 38,000 vaccines thus far," a hospital release stated. "While the demand for the vaccine is beginning to wane, our commitment to provide it to anyone eligible has not."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hospital reported 12 patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 345 people hospitalized with COVID-19 around the state as of Tuesday.