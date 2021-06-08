Southeast Health unveils new SouthEats cafeteria

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We actually started this cafeteria remodel project about two years ago,” Hurt said. “We went well below the concrete, we replaced all the pipes, all the electrical, built it back up to make more space for a more aesthetically-pleasing opportunity for somebody … who might be visiting a patient to come down and eat and just kind of decompress a little bit.”

As part of the effort to revamp culinary options, the hospital hired a new executive chef even before construction began.

Along with its new name – SouthEats – the cafeteria is divided into different food areas, each with its own identity. The Chef’s Showcase will change to feature the day’s meal of choice by the chef. True South serves a meat entrée with two sides, and The Branded Bun offers hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and hot dogs or sausage dogs. Pizza Y’all has pizza by the slice.

SouthEats also has areas for toasted sub sandwiches as well as pre-packaged foods to go.

Prices are reasonable with a meat, two sides and a piece of bread coming to $6.99 or a hamburger for $3.29.

The dining area has been designed with different seating options – table, bar height, and booth – with a soothing color palette and outlets for computers or smart phones.