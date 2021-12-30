 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southeast Health ups Pfizer COVID booster vaccine availability
0 Comments
alert featured top story

Southeast Health ups Pfizer COVID booster vaccine availability

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 vaccinations

A Southeast Health pharmacist reconstitutes the Pfizer vaccine at the hospital earlier this year.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

With Alabama experiencing a record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases, Southeast Health announced Thursday increased appointment availability for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, Jan. 3. Both booster doses and first dose appointments are now available for those who meet criteria.

On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 8,256 new COVID-19 cases,  the most ever in a day that wasn’t affected by data delays, according to media reports.

The state also posted a new all-time high for positivity rate -- the percent of COVID tests performed that come back positive, al.com reported. The number reported Thursday was 31.4%, the first time ever it’s been above 30%.

Anyone who is 16 years of age or older and who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination series at least six months ago is eligible to receive the booster. For more information on the CDC guidelines, go to its website at cdc.gov/coronavirus

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition to booster appointments, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also available for people 12 years and older at Southeast Health. Please contact your pediatrician or the health department to schedule an appointment for children ages 5-11.

Online self-scheduling for the booster or first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be done by going to www.southeasthealth.org.

On the day of your appointment, please bring a photo identification. If you are having a booster shot and did not have your first two doses at Southeast Health, please bring proof of previous COVID-19 vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccines are administered by appointment only at the Southeast Health Medical Center Clinic at 1806 Fairview Ave.

Earlier this week, Southeast Health moved its visitation policy to a more restrictive level due to the COVID surge.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Aleppo bathhouses revived as Syria crisis turn showers into a luxury

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our warm Christmas
Local News

Our warm Christmas

  • Updated

It’s Christmas time in Dothan (or perhaps Boxing Day, depending on when you’re reading) and if you were expecting a Currier & Ives tableau…

Christmas lights in Dothan
Local News

Christmas lights in Dothan

  • Updated

Dothan Eagle photographer Jay Hare rode the streets of Dothan the past two nights and took video of Christmas lights in residential neighborhoods.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert