Southeast Health ups Pfizer COVID booster vaccine availability

With Alabama experiencing a record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases, Southeast Health announced Thursday increased appointment availability for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, Jan. 3. Both booster doses and first dose appointments are now available for those who meet criteria.

On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 8,256 new COVID-19 cases, the most ever in a day that wasn’t affected by data delays, according to media reports.

The state also posted a new all-time high for positivity rate -- the percent of COVID tests performed that come back positive, al.com reported. The number reported Thursday was 31.4%, the first time ever it’s been above 30%.

Anyone who is 16 years of age or older and who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination series at least six months ago is eligible to receive the booster. For more information on the CDC guidelines, go to its website at cdc.gov/coronavirus

