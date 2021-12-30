Southeast Health ups Pfizer COVID booster vaccine availability

With Alabama experiencing a record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases, Southeast Health announced Thursday increased appointment availability for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, Jan. 3. Both booster doses and first dose appointments are now available for those who meet criteria.
On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 8,256 new COVID-19 cases, the most ever in a day that wasn’t affected by data delays, according to media reports.
The state also posted a new all-time high for positivity rate -- the percent of COVID tests performed that come back positive, al.com reported. The number reported Thursday was 31.4%, the first time ever it’s been above 30%.
Anyone who is 16 years of age or older and who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination series at least six months ago is eligible to receive the booster. For more information on the CDC guidelines, go to its website at cdc.gov/coronavirus
In addition to booster appointments, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also available for people 12 years and older at Southeast Health. Please contact your pediatrician or the health department to schedule an appointment for children ages 5-11.
Online self-scheduling for the booster or first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be done by going to www.southeasthealth.org.
On the day of your appointment, please bring a photo identification. If you are having a booster shot and did not have your first two doses at Southeast Health, please bring proof of previous COVID-19 vaccinations.
COVID-19 vaccines are administered by appointment only at the Southeast Health Medical Center Clinic at 1806 Fairview Ave.
Earlier this week, Southeast Health moved its visitation policy to a more restrictive level due to the COVID surge.