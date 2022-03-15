Southeast Health welcomes new board members

The newest members of the Houston County Health Care Authority see their new roles as an honor.

Southeast Health formally announced William “Brownie” Browning and Steve Hicks as the newest appointed members to the Houston County Health Care Authority in a Tuesday news release. The health care authority is a 13-member volunteer board that serves as the governing body for Southeast Health in Dothan.

Browning and Hicks were appointed by the Houston County Commission on Feb. 28. The two were appointed by District 4 Commissioner Ricky Herring, who had delayed his appointment in October citing issues with the process.

Browning relocated to Dothan in 1998 from Gainesville, Florida, to start Signs Erectors Inc. with his business partner. He describes himself as a “simple and straight forward” man who makes his faith in God and his family his top priorities.

“This opportunity allows me to continue to help provide this community with a good healthcare facility,” Browning said of his appointment.

Hicks is a 1974 graduate of Dothan High School who has a background in banking and government administration. He currently lives in Dothan and serves as city manager of Donalsonville, Georgia. He began his government career in 1989 as Houston County administrator. He also served as city clerk for Enterprise.

“It allows me to give back to the community,” Hicks said. Calling it an honor to serve on the authority, Hicks said he believes Southeast Health Medical Center is the flagship hospital in the region.

“This hospital has been a big part of my family’s life,” Hicks said. “This is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly.”

Twelve of the 13 members of Houston County Health Care Authority are appointed to six-year terms by Houston County Commissioners. The other member of the board is filled by the president of the medical staff.