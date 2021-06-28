Spark Theater wins awards at Texas festival

A group of young thespians from the Wiregrass wowed judges recently at a junior theater festival in Texas.
Students from Spark Theater Company in Dothan won a Freddie G Excellence in Dance award and Natalie Janney received a Freddie G Outstanding Student Directing and Choreography award at the 2021 Junior Theater Festival Texas (JTF Texas), which happened June 25-27 in Sugar Land.
During its adjudication, Spark Theater Company students presented selections from Roald Dahl's Matilda JR. for director and choreographer Richard Frazier, artistic director of Theatre Macon, and Cindy Ripley, senior educational consultant with iTheatrics.
Said Frazier about Spark Theater Company's performance, "Spark Theater Company's presentation was flawless and a masterpiece! Every moment was perfectly executed and staged! Student choreographers stole the show with 'School Song' and 'Revolting Children'!" Added Ripley, "This ensemble took the stage with authority and skill for their rendition of Matilda JR. It was a magical performance for all!"
Spark Theater Company students Winston Sessions and Jemma Fripp were distinguished as Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, honoring particularly dynamic student performers.
This year marked the first JTF Texas. The event brought together 2,228 musical theater enthusiasts to participate in the event; 50 of these groups were in person, and an additional seven groups participated online. iTheatrics and the Junior Theater Group produce the Junior Theater Festivals. Sponsors of JTF Texas were Music Theatre International (MTI) and iHeartRadio Broadway.
Festival organizers worked with the officials representing the city of Sugar Land and also its own COVID-19 Health and Safety Consultant to create a memorable and safe JTF Texas. Everyone followed strict social distancing protocols and remained masked while at the festival.
Students and teachers also enjoyed a presentation of "The Big One-Oh! JR.," performed by students from Inspiration Stage in Sugar Land, Texas, and took part in workshops.
In 2020, nearly 15,000 people worldwide attended a Junior Theater Festival or Junior Theater Celebration. Earlier this year, in place of its flagship Junior Theater Festival Atlanta and Junior Theater West, iTheatrics produced the 2021 JTF Online Extravaganza! In addition to its Junior Theater Festivals in the U.S., iTheatrics produces, hosts, and supports additional Junior Theater Festivals and one-day Junior Theater Celebrations in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.