Spark Theater wins awards at Texas festival

A group of young thespians from the Wiregrass wowed judges recently at a junior theater festival in Texas.

Students from Spark Theater Company in Dothan won a Freddie G Excellence in Dance award and Natalie Janney received a Freddie G Outstanding Student Directing and Choreography award at the 2021 Junior Theater Festival Texas (JTF Texas), which happened June 25-27 in Sugar Land.

During its adjudication, Spark Theater Company students presented selections from Roald Dahl's Matilda JR. for director and choreographer Richard Frazier, artistic director of Theatre Macon, and Cindy Ripley, senior educational consultant with iTheatrics.

Said Frazier about Spark Theater Company's performance, "Spark Theater Company's presentation was flawless and a masterpiece! Every moment was perfectly executed and staged! Student choreographers stole the show with 'School Song' and 'Revolting Children'!" Added Ripley, "This ensemble took the stage with authority and skill for their rendition of Matilda JR. It was a magical performance for all!"

Spark Theater Company students Winston Sessions and Jemma Fripp were distinguished as Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, honoring particularly dynamic student performers.