Special Olympian Deese makes donation to city program

Special Olympics athlete Brandi Deese gave the City of Dothan an unexpected early Christmas gift Tuesday, delivering a check for more than $4,753 for use by the Dothan Leisure Services Therapeutics Program.

Deese, who has medaled in swimming and cycling in national and world Special Olympics events, set out several years ago to combine two of her favorite things – coloring beautiful scenes and raising money for non-profits – and created a calendar with her artwork, which she sells to raise money to support causes she holds dear.

This is her fourth charitable donation, more than $10,000 cumulatively.

In Tuesday’s regular meeting, the commission recognized Deese for her donation, as well as the three top sellers of the calendar – Mitzi Sheheane, Brad Cobb, and Wendy Schofield.

The commission also welcomed and recognized eight players from the Dothan Red 10U football team, this year’s Wiregrass Youth Football Association’s 10U champions.

In other action, the commission:

-- Approved an addendum to the agreement with Houston County for the purchase of the Farm Center property to modify the closing date to occur on or before May 9, 2023.

-- Approved an application for a Special Retail License (On Premises) for Hampton Inn and Suites, 4684 Montgomery Highway, by Azim Saju.

-- Held a public hearing and approved the rezoning of 2.286 acres of property owned by Robert S. Bowling, III located on the northwest corner of Wilkins Drive and Dolphin Drive, from B-2 (highway commercial) to R-2 (residential, single-family, medium density) district..

-- Held a public hearing and approved rezoning of approximately 65 acres of property located owned by multiple land owners and located West of Ross Clark Circle, North of East Burdeshaw Street, South of Webb Road, and East of Dellwood Avenue, from R-1 (Residential, Single Family, Low Density) and B-2 (Highway Commercial) to R-3 (Residential, Single-Family, High Density) District.

-- Held a public hearing regarding the assessment of weed abatement costs, confirming the costs incurred at properties determined to be nuisances, and turning the amounts over to the county tax collector to be added to the next regular bills for taxes levied against the respective lots and/or parcels of land.

-- Entered into a permit agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for the installation of a fire line and domestic water service at 1705 South Brannon Stand Road for Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA).

-- Entered into a permit agreement with ALDOT for the installation of a fire line and domestic water service at 251 North Oates Street for Town Terrace.

-- Entered into an agreement with the State of Alabama for construction improvements for the Pedestrian Improvements Along East Main Street Project, which said project is estimated at $1,165,862.50 with the City’s share of cost estimated to be $365,862.50.

-- Entered into an agreement with CDG, Inc. for preliminary engineering for the Pedestrian Improvements Along East Main Street Project for a negotiated lump sum amount of $82,153.

-- Approved a final summary change order with Avery Landscape & Associates, LLC for the Memorial Trail Project, resulting in a cost decrease in the amount of $46,868.01, making the final adjusted contract price $270,518.99.

-- Entered into an agreement with TTL, Inc. for professional services for compliance monitoring and reporting requirements at the City of Dothan landfill in the amount of $57,600.

-- Entered into a lease agreement with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for land located adjacent to the Wiregrass Public Safety Center campus for a term of forty (40) years plus five (5) months.

-- Entered into a contract with the Southeast Alabama Basketball Officials Association to provide certified officials for the 2022 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic Basketball Tournament at a cost of $190.00 per game.

-- Entered into a license agreement with PowerSouth Energy Cooperative for the installation of a water main on PowerSouth's transmission line easement to supply Magnolia Trace Subdivision on County Line Road.

-- Approved payment of invoices for the month of November, 2022 in the amount of $16,063,898.77.

-- Amended Resolution No. 2022-246 to rescind the bid award to Tri-State Fence for the Westgate Softball Complex Sideline Fence Replacement Project. The current vendor would not be able to complete the project prior to the start of softball season. A new bidder is awarded the project at a slightly lower cost.

-- Awarded bids and approving other purchases over $15,000 by the City.

-- Approved advance travel requests for city employees.

-- Accepted a sidewalk and utility easement from BHAVANNA, LLC along North Oates Street at the intersection of West Powell Street.