Special Olympian swimming toward goals to compete at high levels

When he was 14 years old, Joseph Cline set two goals. First, he wanted to swim in a national competition representing his state; then, he wanted to take on the world.

Four years later, he has reached the first of those two goals.

Joseph, now 17, will represent Alabama in swimming during the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in June. If he wins there, he will qualify for the Special Olympics World Games.

“I wanted to do this because I’m a good swimmer,” Joseph said.

Joseph, who lives in Elba, has Down syndrome and has wanted to swim competitively since he was young.

When he practices, Joseph swims between 1,400 and 1,600 meters. He keeps a printed, laminated routine created by his coach near the pool’s edge when practicing either at the pool on Fort Rucker or the pool at Westgate Recreation Center in Dothan.

While Joseph works hard to improve, he said swimming is still fun for him. His favorite swim event is the 200-meter individual medley (or, IM). It’s a combination of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. When he competes, Joseph swims a 100-meter backstroke and the 200-meter IM.

After demonstrating his IM, Joseph relaxed in the Westgate pool like any other young athlete, splashing water at his volunteer swim coach for the morning, Leela Boozer, before he had to get back to business. Boozer watched Joseph underwater to make sure his form was good.

Anne Cline, Joseph’s mother, said she never doubted her son would achieve the goals he set four years ago after seeing a friend go to Special Olympics.

“I was so proud of him because with Down syndrome, it’s so easy to just get into a lethargic lifestyle,” Cline said. “His joints don’t move the same as typical people’s joints; weight is a just a big problem for people with Down syndrome.”

Joseph didn’t speak well when he was younger. He actually didn’t start speaking until he was 5. When he was 8, he began participating in the local Special Olympics. He couldn’t even hold his breath underwater, but his mother remembers him tugging at his swim teacher’s shorts and pointing to an advanced swimmer doing laps in a nearby lane. Joseph wanted to do that.

“It’s kind of been his goal all along to swim competitively, and he’s had great people to come alongside him and walk beside him and model what it looks like and coached him,” Cline said. “It’s been a huge blessing for our family.”

Joseph is just one local athlete traveling to the Special Olympics USA Games in June.

Dothan is sending a unified volleyball team and a unified bowling team (unified teams include athletes with intellectual disabilities as well as those without). The Dothan unified volleyball team includes Special Olympic athletes William Gill, Gregory Guilford, Dylan Bourgeois, and Andrew Neve with unified partners Desiree Puertos and Corin Schuyten, both Dothan Police officers, and Danae Reed and Christian Williams, both from the Dothan Fire Department. The unified bowling team consists of Special Olympic athletes Brandi Deese and Tevin Thompson with unified partners James and Tina McCord.

Also, four athletes from Dothan will compete in stand up paddle boarding: Zachary Grice, Gracie Holmes, Garett Butler, and Jeremy Bonds.

Joseph said he doesn’t get nervous competing, playfully pointing to his mother as the nervous one.

“That’s probably true,” Anne Cline said, laughing. “I get nervous for him. I get nervous enough for all of us.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.