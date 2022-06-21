Special Olympic athletes bring home medals

There was a lot off clinking as a group of Special Olympic athletes walked up to be recognized during Tuesday’s Dothan City Commission meeting.

“There’s a lot of clinking of medals, which is a great sound to hear,” Dothan Leisure Services Director Alison Hall said.

The athletes represented Dothan and Alabama at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games held June 5-12 in Orlando. While they shook hands with commissioners on Tuesday, a reception will be held Thursday from 1-3 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Wiregrass Museum of Art.

Angie Lowe, therapeutics manager for Dothan Leisure Services, took the opportunity on Tuesday to recognize some individual athletes from Dothan.

In paddleboarding, athletes Jeremy Bonds, Zachary Grice, and Gracie Holmes all won silver medals, while Garett Butler came home with a gold medal.

“This was a new sport for the Dothan program, and we were extremely excited to have four athletes represent us at nationals,” Lowe said.

While not representing Dothan, Elba swimmer Joseph Cline, 17, came home with two medals in swimming – a gold medal in the 200-Yard Individual Medley and a bronze in the 100-Yard Backstroke.

Dothan’s unified teams, which joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team, also returned with medals. Lowe said the unified program is special because while Special Olympic athletes may not talk about the national games very much, they do talk about playing with their unified partners.

“It was inspired by the simple principle that training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding,” Lowe said the unified team program.

On the unified bowling team from Dothan, athlete Brandi Deese placed fifth in singles competition and Tevin Thompson placed fourth in singles competition. The Special Olympians are joined on the team by unified partners James and Tina McCord. Brandi Deese and Tina McCord placed seventh in doubles, while Tevin Thompson and James McCord received the gold medal in doubles competition. The group received a silver medal in team competition.

The Dothan unified volleyball team not only won a gold medal but went undefeated during the games, Lowe said. The volleyball team includes Special Olympic athletes William Gill, Gregory Guilford, Dylan Bourgeois, and Andrew Neve with unified partners Desiree Puertos and Corin Schuyten, both Dothan Police officers, and Danae Reed and Christian Williams, both from the Dothan Fire Department.

“Team Alabama defeated Kansas twice, Ohio once, Indiana once, and Texas three times, bringing home the gold medal,” Lowe said.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.