Specialist to speak at Southeast Alabama Camellia Society meeting on Dec. 7

Camellia specialist Mark Crawford will speak at the Southeast Alabama Camellia Society meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Ricketts Hall at the Dothan Area Botanical Center. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. and the public is invited.

Admission is free, but visitors are asked to pre-register by calling the garden office at 334-793-3224 or by registering online at www.dabg.com. Face masks are required inside Ricketts Hall.

Crawford grew up in rural western New York. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Plant Science from the University of Delaware, and a master’s degree in Plant Pathology from University of Arkansas.

He worked at Auburn University for eight years as a Research Associate doing fungicide evaluation on peanuts, soybeans and turfgrass. He worked at Griffin Corp. in Valdosta, Ga., for 16 years as Manager of Biological Services developing crop protection chemicals for field, vegetable, fruit and ornamental crops.

Currently self-employed at NIPAN LLC that developed and markets a nickel-based fertilizer for pecan production and nursery crops, he also owns and operates Loch Laurel Nursery, a small specialty camellia nursery in Valdosta.