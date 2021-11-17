 Skip to main content
Specialist to speak at Southeast Alabama Camellia Society meeting on Dec. 7
Camellia specialist Mark Crawford

Camellia specialist Mark Crawford will speak at the Southeast Alabama Camellia Society meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Ricketts Hall at the Dothan Area Botanical Center. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. and the public is invited.

Admission is free, but visitors are asked to pre-register by calling the garden office at 334-793-3224 or by registering online at www.dabg.com. Face masks are required inside Ricketts Hall.

Crawford grew up in rural western New York. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Plant Science from the University of Delaware, and a master’s degree in Plant Pathology from University of Arkansas.

He worked at Auburn University for eight years as a Research Associate doing fungicide evaluation on peanuts, soybeans and turfgrass. He worked at Griffin Corp. in Valdosta, Ga., for 16 years as Manager of Biological Services developing crop protection chemicals for field, vegetable, fruit and ornamental crops.

Currently self-employed at NIPAN LLC that developed and markets a nickel-based fertilizer for pecan production and nursery crops, he also owns and operates Loch Laurel Nursery, a small specialty camellia nursery in Valdosta.

The nursery specializes in newer camellias and early blooming japonicas that start the season in October. Crawford became interested in camellias in the 1990s after becoming a good friend of Hulyn Smith, who was a world-famous camellia grower and hybridizer.

Crawford has served on the board of the American Camellia Society since 1999 and is the current Chair of the ACS Horticulture and Research Committee.

