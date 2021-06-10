 Skip to main content
Spring 2021 graduates announced at UA
TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2. Area graduates include:

Tristan Andrews of Eufaula. Andrews has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Payton Arias of Dothan. Arias has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

Leah Ash of Brundidge. Ash has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.

Leah Bellot of Hartford. Bellot has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

Aleah Brown of Dothan. Brown has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Lucy Calton of Eufaula. Calton has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.

Emily Church of Dothan. Church has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Nikolas Clark of Enterprise. Clark has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Drake Clifton of Headland. Clifton has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.

Naomi Coachman of Dothan. Coachman has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Science in Nursing.

Mitchell Crutchfield of Dothan. Crutchfield has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Emily Dawsey of Dothan. Dawsey has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Miguel Diaz of Enterprise. Diaz has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

Genesis Drake of Opp. Drake has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Nicholas Dulaney of Ozark. Dulaney has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

Tracie Dunn of Ozark. Dunn has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

Audrey Earnest of Dothan. Earnest has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Jared Edge of Dothan. Edge has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.

William David Ernst of Dothan. Ernst has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Morgan Feagin of Dothan. Feagin has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.

Amy Forehand of Slocomb. Forehand has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Katherine Fountain of Dothan. Fountain has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

William Garner of Ozark. Garner has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Benjamin Garrison of Eufaula. Garrison has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Emma Gaster of Dothan. Gaster has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Emma Gibson of Ozark. Gibson has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Christopher Goulart of Enterprise. Goulart has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

John Griffin of Enterprise. Griffin has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

William Griffin of Dothan. Griffin has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.

Ansley Hall of Opp. Hall has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.

Danielle Hall of Dothan. Hall has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Ashley Hanks of Hartford. Hanks has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Dalyn Helms of Newton. Helms has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Sally Hoffman of Dothan. Hoffman has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

Emily Holland of Eufaula. Holland has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

Alyssa Hubbard of Newton. Hubbard has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Robert Huddleston of Dothan. Huddleston has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Katherine Hufham of Dothan. Hufham has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

Madison Jennings of Geneva. Jennings has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.

Parker Jones of Dothan. Jones has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Business Administration.

Victoria Jones of Midland City. Jones has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.

Anthony Kennedy of Dothan. Kennedy has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Carlie Lawrence of Headland. Lawrence has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Rachel Lesh of Enterprise. Lesh has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Alexander Lund of Dothan. Lund has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.

Amelia Marques of Enterprise. Marques has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Jordan May of Dothan. May has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Science.

Michael Mays of Dothan. Mays has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.

Alexandra McDonough of Dothan. McDonough has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Nerie McGhee of Enterprise. McGhee has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Ashley McKern of Dothan. McKern has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Austin McWaters of Elba. McWaters has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

John Mcallister of Dothan. Mcallister has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.

Laura Mckenny of Dothan. Mckenny has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Arts.

Casey Mollohan of Dothan. Mollohan has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Emily Murphy of Dothan. Murphy has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

James Outlaw of Brundidge. Outlaw has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.

Brooks Payne of Enterprise. Payne has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

James Phillips of Enterprise. Phillips has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.

Amy Piazza of Fort Rucker. Piazza has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

A-Shaya Pierce of Dothan. Pierce has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

Faith Powell of Enterprise. Powell has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.

Jackson Reeves of Dothan. Reeves has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Milana Reynolds of Enterprise. Reynolds has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.

Devona Richardson of Eufaula. Richardson has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Social Work.

Kaitlin Russell of Dothan. Russell has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Lauren Saunders of Dothan. Saunders has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Ty Scott of Headland. Scott has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Brandon Slappy of Headland. Slappy has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Joel Smith of Eufaula. Smith has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.

Robert Smith of Enterprise. Smith has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.

Ward Smith of Dothan. Smith has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Rebecca Snellgrove of Dothan. Snellgrove has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Thomas Speigner of Headland. Speigner has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Nicholas Staffieri of Dothan. Staffieri has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.

Alice Stiles of Ashford. Stiles has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Autumn Taylor of Enterprise. Taylor has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

James Tew of Slocomb. Tew has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Jacie Thurman of Dothan. Thurman has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.

Gregory Truitt of Enterprise. Truitt has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Arts.

Victoria VanBuskirk of Troy. VanBuskirk has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Science.

Zahra Vance of Enterprise. Vance has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

Thomas Walker of Headland. Walker has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.

Ashley White of Dothan. White has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.

John Williams of Slocomb. Williams has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

