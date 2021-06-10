Spring 2021 graduates announced at UA

TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2. Area graduates include:
Tristan Andrews of Eufaula. Andrews has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Payton Arias of Dothan. Arias has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
Leah Ash of Brundidge. Ash has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
Leah Bellot of Hartford. Bellot has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
Aleah Brown of Dothan. Brown has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Lucy Calton of Eufaula. Calton has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
Emily Church of Dothan. Church has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Nikolas Clark of Enterprise. Clark has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Drake Clifton of Headland. Clifton has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.
Naomi Coachman of Dothan. Coachman has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Science in Nursing.
Mitchell Crutchfield of Dothan. Crutchfield has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Emily Dawsey of Dothan. Dawsey has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Miguel Diaz of Enterprise. Diaz has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Genesis Drake of Opp. Drake has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Nicholas Dulaney of Ozark. Dulaney has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Tracie Dunn of Ozark. Dunn has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
Audrey Earnest of Dothan. Earnest has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Jared Edge of Dothan. Edge has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.
William David Ernst of Dothan. Ernst has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Morgan Feagin of Dothan. Feagin has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.
Amy Forehand of Slocomb. Forehand has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Katherine Fountain of Dothan. Fountain has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
William Garner of Ozark. Garner has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Benjamin Garrison of Eufaula. Garrison has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Emma Gaster of Dothan. Gaster has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Emma Gibson of Ozark. Gibson has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Christopher Goulart of Enterprise. Goulart has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
John Griffin of Enterprise. Griffin has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
William Griffin of Dothan. Griffin has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
Ansley Hall of Opp. Hall has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.
Danielle Hall of Dothan. Hall has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Ashley Hanks of Hartford. Hanks has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Dalyn Helms of Newton. Helms has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Sally Hoffman of Dothan. Hoffman has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
Emily Holland of Eufaula. Holland has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
Alyssa Hubbard of Newton. Hubbard has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Robert Huddleston of Dothan. Huddleston has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Katherine Hufham of Dothan. Hufham has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
Madison Jennings of Geneva. Jennings has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
Parker Jones of Dothan. Jones has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Business Administration.
Victoria Jones of Midland City. Jones has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
Anthony Kennedy of Dothan. Kennedy has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Carlie Lawrence of Headland. Lawrence has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Rachel Lesh of Enterprise. Lesh has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Alexander Lund of Dothan. Lund has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
Amelia Marques of Enterprise. Marques has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Jordan May of Dothan. May has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Science.
Michael Mays of Dothan. Mays has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
Alexandra McDonough of Dothan. McDonough has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Nerie McGhee of Enterprise. McGhee has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Ashley McKern of Dothan. McKern has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Austin McWaters of Elba. McWaters has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
John Mcallister of Dothan. Mcallister has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
Laura Mckenny of Dothan. Mckenny has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Arts.
Casey Mollohan of Dothan. Mollohan has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Emily Murphy of Dothan. Murphy has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
James Outlaw of Brundidge. Outlaw has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.
Brooks Payne of Enterprise. Payne has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
James Phillips of Enterprise. Phillips has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
Amy Piazza of Fort Rucker. Piazza has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
A-Shaya Pierce of Dothan. Pierce has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
Faith Powell of Enterprise. Powell has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.
Jackson Reeves of Dothan. Reeves has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Milana Reynolds of Enterprise. Reynolds has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.
Devona Richardson of Eufaula. Richardson has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Social Work.
Kaitlin Russell of Dothan. Russell has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Lauren Saunders of Dothan. Saunders has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Ty Scott of Headland. Scott has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Brandon Slappy of Headland. Slappy has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Joel Smith of Eufaula. Smith has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
Robert Smith of Enterprise. Smith has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
Ward Smith of Dothan. Smith has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Rebecca Snellgrove of Dothan. Snellgrove has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Thomas Speigner of Headland. Speigner has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Nicholas Staffieri of Dothan. Staffieri has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.
Alice Stiles of Ashford. Stiles has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Autumn Taylor of Enterprise. Taylor has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
James Tew of Slocomb. Tew has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Jacie Thurman of Dothan. Thurman has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.
Gregory Truitt of Enterprise. Truitt has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Arts.
Victoria VanBuskirk of Troy. VanBuskirk has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Science.
Zahra Vance of Enterprise. Vance has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
Thomas Walker of Headland. Walker has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.
Ashley White of Dothan. White has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
John Williams of Slocomb. Williams has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.