Spring Break begins: Mayor emphasizes family-friendly brand of Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon welcomes visitors to the beach at the start of the traditional Spring Break season, adding that he expects guests and locals to be on their best behavior so the community can enjoy a peaceful, safe season. He warned against rowdy behavior, saying police will be watchful and will shut down illegal activities.
"We anticipate, we know, we will start to see an uptick in visitors and we expect that to continue through the summer. More people means more traffic. But I want people to understand, Panama City Beach is a family-friendly destination. We’ve worked hard to get there, so be forewarned. Do not come to Panama City Beach to cause trouble. Our police will be out in full force and bad behavior will not be tolerated.
"If you come here with the intent to cause harm to anyone in this community, you will leave with an arrest on your record. We are not playing games with this. The City will not go back to the rowdy days of the past," he said. "We will use all the technology at our disposal, all our resources, to keep our citizens and our visitors safe."
Speaking from the dais during the Thursday morning City Council meeting, Sheldon acknowledged Spring Break as the start of the beach season. It is typical this time of year, he said, for the media to want to preview the season and talk about expectations. Tuesday is March 1 and temperatures are projected to be in the 70s at least the next 10 days.
The mayor said it is impossible to know how many people will visit the area during March or where they will come from, but annual Spring Break for some colleges and schools begins this weekend.
The mayor reminded visitors and residents of the Spring Break ordinances which were approved by the City Council six years ago in response to violent incidents occurring during Spring Break. Those rules, which are in effect during the month of March, include:
1. No possession or consumption of alcohol on the sandy beach.
2. No possession or consumption of alcohol in commercial parking lots.
3. All alcohol sales end at 2 a.m.
4. No open house parties allowed.
5. No parking in closed business’ parking lots unless parking lot is being managed.
6. Overnight scooter rental is not permitted.
7. It is illegal to climb, jump from, or throw things from balconies.
8. No metal shovels are allowed on beach and no holes may be dug deeper than two feet.
"Folks, know our laws.... Don’t come back and say, 'I didn’t know I couldn’t have a beer on the beach in March.' Our rules are out there. Please, familiarize yourself with them so you don’t get into trouble."
Because the city is the largest city in the state without a property tax, the mayor said tourist dollars are important to the local economy. Many of the jobs on the beach are service-related and cater to tourists.
"Tourism is our livelihood. People will continue to come here. And we thank you for coming to Panama City Beach. We welcome everyone to the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches. Enjoy our sun and sand, the warm weather, our gorgeous sunsets and I hope you have many good times with family and friends here and do so responsibly," Sheldon said. "It is beautiful out. We live in paradise."
City Councilmen also enacted an overnight, two-month beach closure in an area on the east end of the beach where large crowds have tended to gather and criminal activity is known to occur. Ordinance 1585 temporarily closes the beach between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from March 1-April 30 in the area between the Ocean Ritz Condominiums and public beach access 25, located west of the Boardwalk Beach Resort.
Chapter 7 of the City's Code of Ordinances addresses year-round regulations on beaches, boats and water safety. Section I addresses diving, possession of glass, structures, beach flag warnings, animals, leave no trace rules, the digging of holes, fires, and more. Beach commerce, including vendors, is addressed in Article III.