Spring Break begins: Mayor emphasizes family-friendly brand of Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon welcomes visitors to the beach at the start of the traditional Spring Break season, adding that he expects guests and locals to be on their best behavior so the community can enjoy a peaceful, safe season. He warned against rowdy behavior, saying police will be watchful and will shut down illegal activities.

"We anticipate, we know, we will start to see an uptick in visitors and we expect that to continue through the summer. More people means more traffic. But I want people to understand, Panama City Beach is a family-friendly destination. We’ve worked hard to get there, so be forewarned. Do not come to Panama City Beach to cause trouble. Our police will be out in full force and bad behavior will not be tolerated.

"If you come here with the intent to cause harm to anyone in this community, you will leave with an arrest on your record. We are not playing games with this. The City will not go back to the rowdy days of the past," he said. "We will use all the technology at our disposal, all our resources, to keep our citizens and our visitors safe."