Spring Farm Day features lawn mower pull, tractor parade, and old-time demonstrations

Spring Farm Day is one of Landmark Park’s oldest events held for more than 35 years, hosting demonstrations of old skills like plowing with a mule, blacksmithing, and churning butter.

“It’s where we showcase what would have been done on the farm in the 1890s in this area,” Landmark Park Executive Director Laura VanLandingham said.

Spring Farm Day will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for senior adults and military, $4 for kids, and free for park members as well as children ages 2 and younger. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Dr. in Dothan, just off U.S. 431 about three miles north of the Ross Clark Circle.

Saturday’s event isn’t just about history. There will also children’s activities including a petting zoo as well as hands-on activities in the Alabama Agricultural Museum. Food vendors will also be on hand as will about 20 arts and crafts vendors. Celtic and bluegrass music will also be part of the festivities.

The park’s historic buildings will be open, including the Shelley Store and the Martin Drugstore, popular for its ice cream and milkshakes.

One new activity this year is a lawn mower pull.

“In the fall, we do a tractor pull; we have a track back there where we load weights onto a sled and the tractors pull the weight,” VanLandingham said. “For spring, we’re going to try something new, and this will be our lawn mower pull. So, it will be similar to the tractor pull, but it’ll be souped-up lawn mowers – like riding lawn mowers. People love seeing the tractor pull, so we thought this would be a neat way to kind of do something similar but maybe get some new participants in with it.”

The lawn mower pulls will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a parade of antique tractors will be held at 11:30 a.m. Landmark Park’s membership meeting will be held at noon around the park’s gazebo. During the membership meeting, Landmark will honor its volunteer of the year and the winner of its Heritage Award.

Memberships can be purchased during Spring Farm Day either when entering or before leaving. Saturday’s admission costs will be deducted from the cost of membership for anyone who becomes a park member prior to leaving the event. A family membership – $60 a year – provides free daily admission to the park and the planetarium for two adults plus any children and grandchildren ages 18 and under as well as program discounts and early registration for summer camps.

Along with the plowing, other old-time skills that can be viewed during Spring Farm Day will include turpentine demonstrations, spring pole lathe woodturning, chuck wagon cooking, shingle riving, and a demonstration on how twine chair bottoms were done. In the historic Waddell farm house, there will be demonstrations on sewing, tatting, spinning, and knitting as it would have been done in the late Victorian era.

“This is just a really fun event, and I think people will enjoy it kicking off the spring,” VanLandingham said. “You can learn some things and also have fun while you do it. One of the neat things about this is there are a lot of hands-on activities, so you can try your hand at some of these old skills.”

Spring Farm Day is intended to pay homage to today’s farmers as much as to the history of life on a Wiregrass farm, VanLandingham said.

“We live in such an instant gratification world,” VanLandingham said. “To go back in time and realize if you wanted a new shirt, you had to start thinking about it a good year in advance.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

