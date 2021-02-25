Spring-like weather wraps up Severe Weather Awareness week for Alabama

Alabama’s 2021 Severe Weather Awareness week is coming to a close just in time for spring-like weather to enter the Wiregrass this weekend.

John De Block, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham, said that the start of spring is also the start of severe weather season in Alabama.

“We like to use this week to wake people up from the winter,” De Block said. “Everyone gets use to the cold and rainy days and then all of a sudden it’s March and we are in the peak of severe weather. When the weather starts getting warmer we will have more frequent severe weather and we want people to be prepared.”

Throughout this week the NWS has been posting and discussing the different types of severe weather Alabama most often experiences, like tornadoes, flooding, and severe thunderstorms and giving important safety tips for them all.

De Block said the most important tip he can give to people is to always have multiple sources to receive weather notifications.

“Personally, I have about four to five ways I can access weather information,” De Block said. “You should have at least two. Most phones now are equipped to send you notifications about severe weather alerts, but it never hurts to have back-ups.”