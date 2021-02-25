Spring-like weather wraps up Severe Weather Awareness week for Alabama

Alabama’s 2021 Severe Weather Awareness week is coming to a close just in time for spring-like weather to enter the Wiregrass this weekend.
John De Block, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham, said that the start of spring is also the start of severe weather season in Alabama.
“We like to use this week to wake people up from the winter,” De Block said. “Everyone gets use to the cold and rainy days and then all of a sudden it’s March and we are in the peak of severe weather. When the weather starts getting warmer we will have more frequent severe weather and we want people to be prepared.”
Throughout this week the NWS has been posting and discussing the different types of severe weather Alabama most often experiences, like tornadoes, flooding, and severe thunderstorms and giving important safety tips for them all.
De Block said the most important tip he can give to people is to always have multiple sources to receive weather notifications.
“Personally, I have about four to five ways I can access weather information,” De Block said. “You should have at least two. Most phones now are equipped to send you notifications about severe weather alerts, but it never hurts to have back-ups.”
De Block recommended having a NOAA weather radio on hand, because their sole purpose is to feed information about the weather when needed. De Block also mentioned that the NWS will be having an awareness week for hurricane season in May.
The spring temperatures hitting this wiregrass this weekend are timely to the end of Severe Weather Awareness week.
It has begun warming up this week and will continue into a mostly sunny weekend bringing temperatures in the low 80s. Friday morning has a small chance of thunderstorms in the morning, but as the day goes on the sun will peak out with a high of 78 and a low of 52.
Saturday and Sunday will be warm and partly sunny with highs of 82 and lows in the 60s. It will be the perfect weather to welcome spring and get out of the house after a seemingly long and cold winter. However, after midnight on Sunday and moving into Monday we may be welcoming some severe weather, with a 60% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms with the high dropping back to the low 70s.
For continuous weather updates visit the Dothan Eagle’s weather page.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906.