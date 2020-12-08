 Skip to main content
Squirrel knocked out power in Webb Tuesday morning
Squirrel knocked out power in Webb Tuesday morning

dot generic squirrel generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

WEBB - Power was restored to the Webb area after a squirrel caused an outage that lasted over four hours Tuesday morning.

Alabama Power spokesperson Michelle Johnson Tims said a squirrel entered the substation and damaged several support insulators on the bus, causing a power outage that was isolated to the Webb area.

Power was out for approximately four-and-a-half hours and was eventually restored at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

