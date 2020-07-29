Staffing biggest challenge at SE Health as COVID hospitalizations reach record-high

A “discharge lounge” has been created to get discharged patients out of their rooms quicker so that environmental services can clean and sanitize the room for more COVID patients. Nurses have also been doing “in-hallway boarding” to evaluate patients as they’re waiting on a room to become available.

“We’ve met with several community leaders to discuss the different levers we could pull to continue caring for patients in our community,” Owens said.

Administrators are worried about the community spread of the virus and more patients coming in needing lifesaving intervention, like ventilators.

Through the week of July 10, the hospital admitted 27 patients; the week of July 17, the hospital admitted 55 patients and admitted another 53 patients the following week. That number will likely climb again this week, but Owens is hoping the number will begin to level out as the effects of Gov. Kay Ivey’s mask mandate are seen through the next week.

On Wednesday, Ivey expanded the reach of the mask mandate to include students starting in 2nd grade and extended it through August.