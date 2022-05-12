 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive to benefit the Wiregrass

On Saturday, letter carriers in more than 10,000 cities and towns across America will collect the goodness and compassion of their postal customers, who participate in the National Association of Letter Carriers’ 30th “Stamp Out Hunger” National Food Drive — the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

Wiregrass residents can help by putting non-perishable food donations next to their mailbox on Saturday, May 14. Local letter carriers will pick up the food and deliver it to the nearest food bank or food pantry. Food stays in the community where it’s collected.

For more information, call the Wiregrass Area Food Bank at 334-794-9775.

