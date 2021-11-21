State agencies encourage traffic safety to ensure your loved ones make it to the table

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are especially thankful this holiday for our Troopers and other law enforcement partners who will be sacrificing part of their holiday and time with loved ones to patrol Alabama roads and keep all of our citizens and visitors safe,” Taylor said. “On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I would like to wish everyone a happy, safe and peaceful holiday season.”

Additionally, ALEA and ALDOT offers the following safety tips and reminders for citizens this Thanksgiving holiday:

• On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, but Alabama law also requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to only use the left lane for passing (when posted). Motorists can drive for a mile and half in the left lane before needing to move back over.

• Alabama’s seat belt/child restraint law requires all passengers – no matter how old or which seat they are occupying – to be buckled up. Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seat belt. Statistics from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60% of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not buckled up.