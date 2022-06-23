State awards more than $2 million in Rebuild Alabama funds

A repaving project in Brundidge is among 10 Alabama initiatives to be funded by more than $2 million in state grants through the 2019 Rebuild Alabama Act.

The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed into law in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

In Brundidge, the project involves resurfacing almost a mile of Veterans Boulevard from US 231 to North Main Street. Rebuild Alabama funds will cover $250,000 of the $667,292 cost of the project.

Other projects receiving Rebuild Alabama funds are taking place in Chilton, Dallas, Dekalb, Jackson, Marengo, Randolph, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, and Wilcox counties. Of those awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed a total of over $2 million in local matching funds. Matching funds are not required to be eligible.

An additional round of local projects is expected later this year. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

This is the third year of the Annual Grant Program, with more than $27 million in funding for local projects across the state awarded since 2020.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage at https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/RAAGrantProgram.html.

