State chairman to speak at Houston County Republican Women meeting

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan will be the guest speaker at the Houston County Republican Women meeting on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. at the Wiregrass Rehab Center, 795 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan.
Lathan is recognized by the Republican National Committee for leading the ALGOP as one of the first state parties in the strategic planning for the 2020 election.
The group continues to observe coronavirus rules. Seating and the meal will be arranged for safety and attendees should wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, the group will have them available.
The final deadline to make a reservation is Tuesday, Sept. 22, at noon. If you plan to attend and not eat, please advise in order to prepare for ample seating. You can email hcrwlunch@gmail.com or call 334-392-0705 or text 502-321-2475.
For more information on the group, go to its Facebook page (Houston County Republican Women), its webpage www.hcrw.us, the Dothan Eagle Facebook page, and the Dothan Eagle website, www.dothaneagle.com.
