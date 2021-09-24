State health officer addresses booster confusion

So, who among Pfizer vaccine recipients are eligible to receive a booster dose? Well, there are people who should get a booster and then there are those who may get a booster.

Anyone age 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities as well as people ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe illness should receive booster shots.

But, the CDC’s final recommendations also stated that boosters may be given to people ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions as well as people ages 18-64 who are at increased risk of exposure because of their occupation or institutional setting.

“The distinction being made there is that it really depends on the people’s individual risk and benefit,” Harris said. “That’s a discussion that they’re going to have to have with their healthcare provider. We’re not automatically asking everyone who’s 18 and up to go and get a booster dose, but it’s an individualized decision based on what’s going on with that person and what their actual risk is.”

There are now 1.95 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 2.42 million who have received one or more doses of vaccine. Alabama has finally climbed out of the bottom of U.S. states with the lowest vaccination rates.