State health officer addresses booster confusion

With so many different entities weighing in on COVID-19 booster shots, confusion was bound to happen.
First only those with compromised immune systems were eligible. Then, the president announced that everyone would get a booster – a Sept. 20 start date was even set. This week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made recommendations on who should get boosters followed by an advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that made slightly different recommendations. But in the wee hours of Friday morning, the CDC’s own chief overruled the advisory panel and made recommendations more in line with the FDA.
Adding to all this has been the ongoing debate on whether boosters are even necessary for otherwise healthy people.
There’s been so much confusion that Alabama’s state health officer focused much of his weekly media briefing Friday on the matter.
“Booster doses are now authorized and available for one group of people, or at least for one situation, that is people who have received a full course of Pfizer in the past and are at least six months from their second shot,” Dr. Scott Harris said. “That is the group of people we’re talking about. So, we’re not talking about who only completed their dose within the last six months. We’re not talking about people, yet, who have received Moderna or J&J. We certainly hope to talk about those people very soon.”
So, who among Pfizer vaccine recipients are eligible to receive a booster dose? Well, there are people who should get a booster and then there are those who may get a booster.
Anyone age 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities as well as people ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe illness should receive booster shots.
But, the CDC’s final recommendations also stated that boosters may be given to people ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions as well as people ages 18-64 who are at increased risk of exposure because of their occupation or institutional setting.
“The distinction being made there is that it really depends on the people’s individual risk and benefit,” Harris said. “That’s a discussion that they’re going to have to have with their healthcare provider. We’re not automatically asking everyone who’s 18 and up to go and get a booster dose, but it’s an individualized decision based on what’s going on with that person and what their actual risk is.”
There are now 1.95 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 2.42 million who have received one or more doses of vaccine. Alabama has finally climbed out of the bottom of U.S. states with the lowest vaccination rates.
Houston County now has 36.5% of eligible people who are fully vaccinated. Henry County has 37.33% fully vaccinated and Barbour County has 36.11% fully vaccinated. Coffee, Covington, Geneva and Pike counties all have between 30% and 33% of eligible people in those counties fully vaccinated. Dale County has 29.96% of its eligible residents fully vaccinated.
Southeast Health in Dothan has been administering booster shots to those who are immunocompromised and is developing plans to provide boosters to the additional people who will now be eligible. Boosters will be administered by appointment only in the COVID-19 vaccine clinic located on the second floor of the Doctors Building at Southeast Health. The hospital plans to release information soon about how people can schedule an appointment for a booster dose.
Even though the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people ages 16 and up, the booster dose recommendations only apply to those 18 and older. Harris said the state is seeking guidance on that discrepancy.
While the CDC did not specify who would be considered at higher risk due to their occupation, Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health will go by the occupations used when the vaccines were first rolled out – healthcare workers, first-responders, educators, day care employees and grocery store workers, for example. But, he said, there may be people in these frontline occupations who might not have the same risk as others.
“Again, this is based on their individual benefits and risk,” Harris said.
To find a location providing Pfizer vaccines and boosters, visit vaccines.gov.
