State health officer: COVID-19 vaccinations up, but no immediate impact expected

While COVID-19 has forced some local closures and at least one mask mandate for county buildings, Alabama’s health officer said he’s encouraged by an increase in people getting vaccinated.
However, Dr. Scott Harris said it will take weeks before the newly-vaccinated are fully protected, so he doesn’t expect case numbers and hospitalizations to go down in the meantime.
Alabama’s hospitalizations due to COVID-19 climbed to 1,848 on Thursday, according to the most recent data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Harris said of those hospitalizations, 37 were children and adolescents.
“A month ago, we were right at 200 patients hospitalized in the state, actually under 200,” Harris said during a Friday media briefing.
Statewide, 93% of hospital ICU beds are currently occupied, Harris said, with large numbers of COVID-19 patients reported in Mobile County as well as in Birmingham and Huntsville.
“It’s being reported to us from the hospitals that virtually all those patients are unvaccinated patients,” Harris said.
In Dothan, Southeast Health reported 78 patients and Flowers Hospital reported 47 patients with COVID-19 on Friday.
Since March 2020, Alabama has reported 603,318 cases of COVID-19 and 11,600 deaths.
The number of people fully vaccinated in Alabama is now over 1.61 million, according to the most recent update to the state’s vaccination dashboard. There are nearly 2.1 million people who have received one or more doses of vaccine.
“That’s encouraging,” Harris said. “That’s still not where we would like to be. In terms of the United States, we’re still at or near the bottom in most ways you would measure that. That’s concerning because it just makes Alabama susceptible. We are worried that with large numbers of unvaccinated people, we’re going to continue to see the trend that we’ve seen.”
The current surge in case numbers and hospitalizations is believed to be due to the highly-contagious delta variant, but Harris said there hasn’t been enough sequencing in the state to know for certain.
Harris said ADPH is closely monitoring reported deaths, especially with three consecutive days of double-digit deaths – a first for the state in months. It usually takes longer for deaths to be reported, but the numbers are still concerning, he said.
And for the fourth straight day, the state has seen more than 3,000 cases per day reported to ADPH.
“It’s more than 10 times higher what we were seeing at the beginning of July,” Harris said.
Most of Alabama is currently considered high risk for transmission.
Daily vaccinations have been over 10,000 shots per day in the past week. At one point, vaccinations reached over 16,000 in one day – the highest daily number since mid-May, Harris said, later adding that it’s not too late for those who received their first dose but never returned for their second dose of vaccine.
“About two-thirds of those doses are representing first doses, so we’ve very glad to see that people are coming out and doing that,” he said. “I think literally every county in the state has seen an increase in the rate at which they’re vaccinating new people.”
Locally, COVID-19 was to blame for the closure Friday and Saturday of the AllSouth Urgent Care office located at the Dothan Pavilion. AllSouth’s East location was still open Friday but only for well patients with injuries, occupational medicine, and other testing. The Wiregrass Humane Society is also closed to the public until further notice due to staff shortages caused by an exposure to COVID-19. And both civilian and military personnel on Fort Rucker are now required to wear masks on post regardless of vaccination status or social distancing.
Houston County issued a mask mandate effective Monday for all of its government buildings, including the administration building, courthouse, and sheriff’s office. The county has also reinstated temperature screenings.
“This is not a decision we make lightly but feel with the increase in positive cases, the severity of illness from the new variant among some of those infected, and the desire to avoid any future shutdown, this is the proper precautionary step to take at this time,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said in a Friday news release.
Harris said the available vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths. There have been 6,427 breakthrough cases, or 0.4%, among people who are fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks past their final dose. Of those cases, there have been 26 deaths among those who are fully vaccinated. Most of the breakthrough cases have been with people who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Still, Harris said the breakthrough case numbers are small compared to number of vaccinations that have been administered around the state.
Due to the drop in vaccine demand, Alabama has wasted more than 65,000 doses of vaccine that expired – most of it Pfizer vaccine, Harris said.
“That’s extremely unfortunate when we have such a low vaccination rate,” he said. “And, of course, there are so many people in the world that don’t have access to vaccines, so that’s really a shame.”
