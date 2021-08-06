State health officer: COVID-19 vaccinations up, but no immediate impact expected

Daily vaccinations have been over 10,000 shots per day in the past week. At one point, vaccinations reached over 16,000 in one day – the highest daily number since mid-May, Harris said, later adding that it’s not too late for those who received their first dose but never returned for their second dose of vaccine.

“About two-thirds of those doses are representing first doses, so we’ve very glad to see that people are coming out and doing that,” he said. “I think literally every county in the state has seen an increase in the rate at which they’re vaccinating new people.”

Locally, COVID-19 was to blame for the closure Friday and Saturday of the AllSouth Urgent Care office located at the Dothan Pavilion. AllSouth’s East location was still open Friday but only for well patients with injuries, occupational medicine, and other testing. The Wiregrass Humane Society is also closed to the public until further notice due to staff shortages caused by an exposure to COVID-19. And both civilian and military personnel on Fort Rucker are now required to wear masks on post regardless of vaccination status or social distancing.

Houston County issued a mask mandate effective Monday for all of its government buildings, including the administration building, courthouse, and sheriff’s office. The county has also reinstated temperature screenings.