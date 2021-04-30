State Health Officer: Enough vaccine available for those who want it

While there may be barriers for some people to get to a vaccination site, the state’s health officer said Friday there is plenty of COVID-19 vaccine for anyone eligible who wants it.

“We have a pool that we’re trying to reach of about 3.9 million Alabamians that are aged 16 and up; those are the ones for whom vaccine is available at this time,” Dr. Scott Harris said during a Friday news briefing. “We’ve actually vaccinated around 36% of that eligible population so far.”

The availability of vaccine is a stark contrast with a few months ago when demand outpaced the state’s supply.

“Vaccine is widely available,” Harris said. “We don’t see that there are big delays or difficulties in getting vaccine. I know certainly there may be people who feel frustrated that they can’t find it exactly in their neighborhood, exactly when they want it.”

Harris said there have been more than 2.5 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine given around the state, which equates to nearly 1.5 million Alabamians who have received one or more shots. That includes a little over 1.1 million people who are fully vaccinated.

Harris said more than two-thirds of adults age 65 and older in the state have been vaccinated.