State, local initial unemployment claims down slightly

The most recent state figures show that more than 9,000 Alabama residents filed initial unemployment claims last week.

Thursday, the Alabama Department of Labor released numbers for the week ending May 15 and while initial claims were down from the previous two weeks, they were still well above pre-pandemic rates.

According to the most recent figures, there were 9,377 initial unemployment claims filed either online or by telephone between May 9 and May 15. At least 6,704 of those claims were believed to be COVID-19 related.

Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims are: Manufacturing (689), Health Care and Social Assistance (670), Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services (646), Retail (632), and Accommodation and Food Services (623).

Initial claims are those first filed after a recent job loss and do not reflect the total number of unemployment claims paid by the state.