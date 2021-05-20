State, local initial unemployment claims down slightly

The most recent state figures show that more than 9,000 Alabama residents filed initial unemployment claims last week.
Thursday, the Alabama Department of Labor released numbers for the week ending May 15 and while initial claims were down from the previous two weeks, they were still well above pre-pandemic rates.
According to the most recent figures, there were 9,377 initial unemployment claims filed either online or by telephone between May 9 and May 15. At least 6,704 of those claims were believed to be COVID-19 related.
Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims are: Manufacturing (689), Health Care and Social Assistance (670), Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services (646), Retail (632), and Accommodation and Food Services (623).
Initial claims are those first filed after a recent job loss and do not reflect the total number of unemployment claims paid by the state.
There were 10,841 initial unemployment claims filed the week ending May 8 and 10,325 the week ending May 1. Such claims have been up and down since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Alabama in March 2020. The week before the pandemic forced restaurants, retail stores, and other businesses to close, initial unemployment claims were 1,824 for the state. Initial claims reached a high of 106,739 the week ending April 4, 2020, but have mostly stayed below 10,000 since restrictions were lifted. There have been spikes in claims throughout the past year – most recently the week ending March 27, 2021, when 18,710 initial claims were filed.
Wiregrass counties have seen a similar trend with slight fluctuations and spikes. For the week ending May 15, there were 532 initial claims filed by Wiregrass residents while there had been 662 initial claims filed the previous week.
Here is a breakdown of claims filed in Wiregrass counties for the week ending May 15 along with any increase or decrease (+/-) from the previous week in parentheses: Barbour County, 42 (-28); Coffee County, 74 (-15); Covington County, 56 (-5); Dale County, 63 (-16); Geneva County, 30 (-5); Henry County, 28 (-7); Houston County, 189 (-18); and Pike County, 50 (-27).
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.