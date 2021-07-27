State mask mandate unlikely despite jump in cases, hospitalizations

With a “significant” jump in hospitalizations, Alabama’s health officer expressed concern Tuesday about what could come next.
“The slope of this increase, the rate at which the hospitalization numbers are going up, is unprecedented in Alabama,” Dr. Scott Harris said during a Tuesday press briefing. “We’ve had much more gradual climb in our numbers before. This has shot up really, really quickly, which is very concerning to us.”
Death numbers, however, have not crept up much as the highly-infectious Delta variant has circulated around the state. Based on past experience with COVID-19, however, that could change, Harris said.
“I think past experience has taught us that that is what happens next,” he said. “We have typically seen jumps in cases followed by jumps in hospitalizations, followed soon there by jumps in numbers of deaths. So we are not looking forward to that happening, but we do expect that.”
Unvaccinated people account for most of the new cases and hospitalizations, Harris said, encouraging people to get vaccinated. If they have concerns, he suggested they speak with their primary doctor or their local public health department.
On Tuesday, there were 1,083 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to change its guidance on masks to recommend more indoor masking in areas where the virus is widely circulating, even for fully vaccinated people. The CDC is also expected to recommend masks for all those in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status, backtracking from its previous recommendation that fully vaccinated students and staff did not need to wear masks.
“Here in Alabama, our guidance hasn’t really changed that much; that is, we have continued to encourage people who are unvaccinated to wear a mask in just about every situation,” Harris said. “For people who are vaccinated, masks are optional. There certainly are a lot of situations where wearing masks make a lot of sense even if you’re vaccinated. For people who are vulnerable because of their age or other medical problems, it makes a lot sense to wear a mask, especially if you’re indoors, certainly if you’re in groups of people and certainly if you don’t know other people’s vaccination status.”
During Tuesday’s press conference, Harris said the state’s guidance for schools will fall in line with CDC’s recommendations. But, he told reporters, he doesn’t think there will be any state mask mandate or requirement to wear masks except for those instances required under federal rules, such as on public transportation and in hospitals and long-term care facilities.
“Certainly private employers or schools or others are capable or are empowered to make those decisions for themselves,” Harris said. “The state of Alabama doesn’t have a plan to do that at this time. As the governor said, we expect people to make good decisions.”
Only those 12 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s right at 4.2 million people in Alabama who are eligible, Harris said. In that eligible group, 1.9 million people – about 45% – have received at least one or more doses and nearly 1.6 million, or 37%, have been fully vaccinated. Those rates, however, still put Alabama on the bottom tier when it comes to vaccination rates around the country.
The CDC’s latest weekly summary reported that cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in 90% of U.S. jurisdictions. The Delta variant is also now the predominant strain in the U.S., making up about 83% of recent cases in the country.
Harris said while there isn’t enough testing to determine the strains of all cases, he expects the same is true in Alabama.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.