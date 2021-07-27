State mask mandate unlikely despite jump in cases, hospitalizations

With a “significant” jump in hospitalizations, Alabama’s health officer expressed concern Tuesday about what could come next.

“The slope of this increase, the rate at which the hospitalization numbers are going up, is unprecedented in Alabama,” Dr. Scott Harris said during a Tuesday press briefing. “We’ve had much more gradual climb in our numbers before. This has shot up really, really quickly, which is very concerning to us.”

Death numbers, however, have not crept up much as the highly-infectious Delta variant has circulated around the state. Based on past experience with COVID-19, however, that could change, Harris said.

“I think past experience has taught us that that is what happens next,” he said. “We have typically seen jumps in cases followed by jumps in hospitalizations, followed soon there by jumps in numbers of deaths. So we are not looking forward to that happening, but we do expect that.”

Unvaccinated people account for most of the new cases and hospitalizations, Harris said, encouraging people to get vaccinated. If they have concerns, he suggested they speak with their primary doctor or their local public health department.

On Tuesday, there were 1,083 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

