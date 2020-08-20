State-of-the-art career tech center is cornerstone of Edwards' vision for Dothan High's campus

Dothan City School leaders are looking beyond today’s challenges with a fixed eye on a brand new career technology center and serving more students.

A multimillion state-of-the-art career tech facility is the cornerstone of a five-year facility plan Superintendent Phyllis Edwards introduced to the school board Thursday.

“It’s always been a high priority,” she said. “Looking at it as a big picture for our school’s programs, I believe it could be a beacon for the city.”

Edwards introduced the plan as a possibility for the school system and a discussion item for the school board.

The first phase of a seven-phase plan is to design the proposed center to rehome all of the career technology programs, except culinary arts, to a new site in front of the school to the right of the main entrance and renovating the convocation center.

Classroom space for each program will be larger than current available space and the new center will be built in such a way that a second story could be added if enrollment increases significantly or if new programs are added.

Outside of the building, a natural sloping landscape provides potential for an outdoor learning environment beside a terrace.