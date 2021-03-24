State Road 79 traffic shift planned Monday in Vernon

VERNON — Starting Monday, the northbound lanes of Florida State Road 79 will be shifted to a new northbound roadway in Vernon as crews continue median and turn-lane work on the ongoing project to four-lane the beach route that connects with Highway 167 in Alabama.

The lane shift will begin at 7 a.m. and will stretch from Cook Circle to Court Avenue.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, all planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph (35 mph in the city of Vernon) when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.

