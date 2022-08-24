State working to find new milk suppliers with Borden closure looming

MONTGOMERY – With the pending closure of Borden Dairy facilities in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries says it is working closely with the Alabama Department of Education to secure new milk suppliers for schools.

The Borden Dairy closure will impact more than 100 public school districts, charter schools, and government agencies throughout the state of Alabama that participate in the National School Lunch Program, according to a Wednesday news release from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI). This correlates to over 736,000 half-pint cartons of milk served to more than 422,000 students each week.

Borden Dairy packages 8-ounce cartons of milk for schools, so while the packaging will be limited, the supply of milk produced by dairy farmers is still available.

Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate and his staff are working closely with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) Child Nutrition Program and the Dairy Alliance to secure suppliers to provide milk to Alabama’s school children, according to ADAI.

“Through our Farm to School program, ADAI has a strong working relationship with Alabama’s Child Nutrition directors,” Pate said. “As soon as we learned of the plant closures, my staff began consulting with all parties to find a solution to this temporary milk disruption issue.”

Borden Dairy confirmed earlier this month that the company would close production facilities in Dothan and Hattiesburg, stating that it could no longer support continued operations at these locations. The company's statement was that the facilities would close no later than Oct. 2.

According to the ADAI news release, the Borden Dairy closures are expected on Sept. 30.

The state's Child Nutrition Program is currently working with vendors on the statewide procurement bid to possibly provide an alternative shelf stable milk as a statewide purchasing bid line. Shelf stable milk is pasteurized at a higher temperature and therefore, no refrigeration is required.

“Shelf stable milk is projected to arrive at our north Alabama supplier the week of Sept. 5,” said Angelice Lowe, ALSDE Child Nutrition Programs director. “ALSDE Child Nutrition Program directors are also working with The Dairy Alliance to try and locate dairy producers who may be available to provide milk in their area.”