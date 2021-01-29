Still a far reach before educators will be vaccinated

As the vaccine rollout continues at an alarmingly slow rate in Alabama, many groups, including teachers and supporting staff, are becoming impatient and unsure of when they can expect the vaccine.
The Alabama Education Association has been urging state officials to make vaccinating teachers a priority after at least 39 public school employees have died from COVID-19, according to AP.
In a letter to Dr. Scott Harris, the state health officer, Theron Stokes, associate executive director of the AEA said, “Education employees are dying on an almost-daily basis because of COVID-19 and complications therefrom.”
Stokes said that educators' deaths “automatically makes it a top priority.”
In a release from Gov. Kay Ivey Friday, eligibility for the vaccine has been expanded to include teachers and support staff among other groups of frontline workers. This expansion will bring the number of eligible Alabamians to just under two million.
Dothan City Schools Healthcare Liaison Heather Johnson said that the school system is still developing a plan for getting teachers vaccinated. So far, they have sent out surveys for employees to fill out indicating their interest in getting the vaccine once it is available.
“I have spoken to the Health Department regarding the COVID vaccine,” Johnson said. “No official time frame is known at this time, but March is a possibility.”
Following the deaths of four Montgomery County School employees, MCS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore announced that Montgomery schools would be switching to virtual learning on Feb. 1 until all staff can be vaccinated, according to AP.
There is no plan for DCS to go virtual at this time, Johnson said.
Kevin Killingsworth, superintendent of Coffee County Schools, said in a statement that they were working with Coffee County EMA to set up a plan for getting educators vaccinated, but have not been given a timetable.
Brandy White, Houston County Schools superintendent, said that he has been given no information on when his employees will be vaccinated.
“I’ve been trying to get in touch with different people to get information, but as of now there’s not much,” White said. “I do hope once they are available they will come to the schools to administer them. I think that will allow for more employees to be vaccinated.”
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.