Still a far reach before educators will be vaccinated

“I have spoken to the Health Department regarding the COVID vaccine,” Johnson said. “No official time frame is known at this time, but March is a possibility.”

Following the deaths of four Montgomery County School employees, MCS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore announced that Montgomery schools would be switching to virtual learning on Feb. 1 until all staff can be vaccinated, according to AP.

There is no plan for DCS to go virtual at this time, Johnson said.

Kevin Killingsworth, superintendent of Coffee County Schools, said in a statement that they were working with Coffee County EMA to set up a plan for getting educators vaccinated, but have not been given a timetable.

Brandy White, Houston County Schools superintendent, said that he has been given no information on when his employees will be vaccinated.

“I’ve been trying to get in touch with different people to get information, but as of now there’s not much,” White said. “I do hope once they are available they will come to the schools to administer them. I think that will allow for more employees to be vaccinated.”

