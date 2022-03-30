Stinson teaches kindergarten in Japan for eight years

Betty Ann Stinson, a member of the John Coffee Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, was a recent speaker to the membership about her time teaching at Joan K. Mendel Elementary School located on Yokota Air Base, Yokota, Japan (2008-2016).

She expressed how much of an honor she felt to be able to teach military children and while there to start a program called "Bridging Our Communities."

In cooperation with a teacher at a Japanese school, this program allowed Stinson's class to meet in the Japanese school for one day and to have the Japanese students visit her class for a day to learn more about one another and the culture differences.

Stinson said she enjoyed April as it was designated as "Month of the Military Child" where military children were portrayed as heroes because of the stamina, resilience and flexibility they showed while being a child in a military family.