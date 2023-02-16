Two Dothan men have been arrested and charged in connection with a local burglary investigation.

According to a Dothan Police Department news release, the department began investigating a burglary in March 2022 in which specific and identifiable items were stolen. Items matching the stolen items recently appeared on social media as being for sale by an individual.

On Wednesday, Dothan Police Department criminal investigators executed a search warrant at the residence of the seller in the 300 block of Chapelwood Drive. Investigators located two specific stolen items from the original burglary. During the search, investigators also located illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Present at the time of the execution of the search warrant were two adults and one person under the age of 18 who had been provided illegal narcotics by one of the adults.

As a result of the investigation, 21-year-old Jalen Fransis McDonald of Chapelwood Drive was charged with one count of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, one count of receiving stolen property first degree, one count of possession of marijuana second degree, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $47,000.

Also charged was 19-year-old Cameron Michael Bishop of Chapelwood Drive. Bishop was charged with one count of receiving stolen property second degree, one count of possession of marijuana second degree, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $12,000.