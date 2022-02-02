Stone Martin Builders recognizes Dothan team members for high performance

Stone Martin Builders, one of the largest home builders across Alabama and the region, is excited to announce the winners from the company’s yearly award ceremony that recognizes their employees’ skill and performance. Three Dothan team members: Jessica Shelley, JD Williams, and Chris Taylor were recognized for customer service, Rookie of the Year, and PM of the Year respectively. Additionally, the Dothan location was awarded Market of the Year.
“Every year, Stone Martin Builders honors members of our team whose high quality craftmanship and care have elevated the home building experience for hundreds of families in our communities,” said Frank Plan, CEO of SMB. “Our exponential growth and achievements would not be possible without our partners. As we look forward to beating our previous records this year, I want to extend my gratitude for their commitment to uplifting our company culture and exceeding expectations for our customers.”
Shelley, Williams, and Taylor were awarded due to the number of homes they closed, survey score, teamwork, attitude, and consistency.
“We’re so proud to recognize Jessica, JD, and Chris, whose work inspires our offices to be committed to build a stronger, connected neighborhood,” Meghan Wells, the North Alabama Division Market Manager of SMB. “Dothan is flourishing with opportunity and growth. With people like Jessica, JD, and Chris on our team, families can look forward to coming home every day and creating lifelong memories.”
Employees across the Auburn, Dothan, Georgia, Huntsville, Montgomery, Opelika, Pike Road, Prattville, and Wetumpka markets were recognized for work performance in sales, production, and customer service.
In 2020, SMB sold over 800 homes and was ranked #94 among builders in the United States on the Builder 100. In 2021, the company exceeded their goal of building over 1,000 homes.
Based in Auburn-Opelika metro area, Stone Martin Builders develops communities throughout the state, including Columbus, Athens, Huntsville, Prattville, Montgomery, and Dothan. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has quickly grown and in 2020 was ranked as one of the 100 largest home builders in the U.S. by Builder Online. More info at https://stonemartinbuilders.com