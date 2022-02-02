Stone Martin Builders recognizes Dothan team members for high performance

Stone Martin Builders, one of the largest home builders across Alabama and the region, is excited to announce the winners from the company’s yearly award ceremony that recognizes their employees’ skill and performance. Three Dothan team members: Jessica Shelley, JD Williams, and Chris Taylor were recognized for customer service, Rookie of the Year, and PM of the Year respectively. Additionally, the Dothan location was awarded Market of the Year.

“Every year, Stone Martin Builders honors members of our team whose high quality craftmanship and care have elevated the home building experience for hundreds of families in our communities,” said Frank Plan, CEO of SMB. “Our exponential growth and achievements would not be possible without our partners. As we look forward to beating our previous records this year, I want to extend my gratitude for their commitment to uplifting our company culture and exceeding expectations for our customers.”

Shelley, Williams, and Taylor were awarded due to the number of homes they closed, survey score, teamwork, attitude, and consistency.