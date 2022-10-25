 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm pipe installation near Sam's Club to resume Wednesday

Installation of a storm pipe near Sam's Club on Ross Clark Circle will continue Wednesday after being delayed a week.

According to a news release from the City of Dothan, the work is part of the larger road-widening project on the Ross Clark Circle and will cause the northern driveway of Sam's Club to be closed to traffic for periods of time throughout the week. The northern driveway runs beside Schlotzsky's Deli.

The closures will not impact traffic accessing Sam’s Club or Chick-Fil-A using the signalized intersection.

