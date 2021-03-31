Storms roll through Wiregrass, cold temps arrive as Easter weekend nears

Just as the warm early spring weather seemed to be settling in, the Wiregrass was hit with a severe storm system early Wednesday evening being pushed by a cold front that will bring much colder temperatures to the area until at least Easter, according to weather forecasters.
The Wednesday storm, which was accompanied by high winds and lightning, caused reported minor damage in parts of the area, including downed trees that blocked at least one roadway in Coffee County.
There was also a National Weather Service broadcast just after 5 p.m. that said a tornado had been spotted in the Ozark area near Fort Rucker and was heading toward Henry County. However, the tornado had not been confirmed as of early Wednesday night and no significant damage was reported.
Once the storms moved through the area before midnight, the forecast shows the region should expect a clear, cool and breezy day Thursday with the high only reaching the upper 50s and near-freezing temperatures at night. Friday is expected to have less wind, but similar temperatures for the start of Easter weekend.
The weekend is expected to be sunny with a high on Saturday in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s overnight. On Easter, the forecast calls for sunny skies and warmer weather with afternoon highs in the low 70s and lows at night in the upper 40s is the forecast.
The extended outlook calls for highs in the 80s returning by Tuesday with mostly sunny days. To keep up with the weather forecasts, visit dothaneagle.com/weather.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.