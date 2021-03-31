Storms roll through Wiregrass, cold temps arrive as Easter weekend nears

Just as the warm early spring weather seemed to be settling in, the Wiregrass was hit with a severe storm system early Wednesday evening being pushed by a cold front that will bring much colder temperatures to the area until at least Easter, according to weather forecasters.

The Wednesday storm, which was accompanied by high winds and lightning, caused reported minor damage in parts of the area, including downed trees that blocked at least one roadway in Coffee County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was also a National Weather Service broadcast just after 5 p.m. that said a tornado had been spotted in the Ozark area near Fort Rucker and was heading toward Henry County. However, the tornado had not been confirmed as of early Wednesday night and no significant damage was reported.

Once the storms moved through the area before midnight, the forecast shows the region should expect a clear, cool and breezy day Thursday with the high only reaching the upper 50s and near-freezing temperatures at night. Friday is expected to have less wind, but similar temperatures for the start of Easter weekend.