Stormy weather may impact National Peanut Festival events on Thursday

There’s still time to enjoy the rides, the lights, the crafts, the crowds, and the food, but inclement weather may affect the schedule on Thursday.
The 10-day National Peanut Festival continues through Sunday with some big events still ahead for attendees.
Thursday, the Peanut Festival will host Senior Citizens Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. to the general public.
Jordan Davis is scheduled to perform in concert at 7 p.m. in the AllMetal Amphitheater. The poultry show will also begin at 6 p.m. in the livestock barns with chickens and other feathered creatures on display as youth from around the Wiregrass compete for prizes.
Festival officials will issue a press release Thursday morning to clarify whether any events will be changed or canceled.
On Friday, which is Veterans Day, gates will open at 2:30 p.m. with the first 10,000 admitted free as part of All In Credit Union Day. Lainey Miller performs Friday at 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Saturday brings with it the annual Peanut Festival parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Dothan. The fairgrounds open at 10 a.m. with demolition derby events at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the arena. The Youth Meat Goat Show begins at 9 a.m.
If you go to the festival for the food from local vendors, Saturday will also be the last chance to enjoy a corn dog, elephant ear, or whatever deep-fried sweet you prefer.
Finally, the National Peanut Festival wraps up Sunday from 1-6 p.m. with only the midway concessions and rides open for attendees.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.