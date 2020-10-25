Strack returned to Wallace at 52 to become a registered nurse

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was a little bit older than everyone else. There were some challenges just because I haven’t studied for a long time,” Strack said. “The nursing classes, I didn’t know what to expect, but every class that I had was so interesting. The instructors were all so knowledgeable. They have all worked as nurses and had a lot of experience that they can tell you about and knew their stuff.”

Strack graduated from Wallace as a RN in December of 2017 and her husband returned from deployment in January. The two took some time to visit family and friends at the beginning of the year, and now live in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. After some time looking for a nursing position during the pandemic, Strack was offered a position at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in the Intermediate Care Unit where she has worked since July.

“It has been a big experience,” Strack said. “I was definitely prepared education wise. I have the things that I needed to be successful. It hasn’t been easy being a new nurse, there’s still a lot to learn, but I [was prepared].”

Strack said Wallace prepared her for her current job, where she works with COVID-19 patients day to day.