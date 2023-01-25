 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Streets closed for ice rink removal

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Dothan logo

In preparation for the removal of the Ice & Lights Skating Rink equipment, the City of Dothan is closing all parking on the west side of the 200 block of North Foster Street and the 100 block of East Troy Street (between Saint Andrews and Foster streets).

The closure runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. No parking will be permitted in these sections and the streets will need to be cleared of all vehicles during this time.

The 200 block of North Foster Street will also have intermittent closures on Friday and Monday to facilitate the loading of trucks.

Use caution in this area and observe all barricades. If you have questions, contact Dothan Public Works at 334-615-4420.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WDHN meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress

WDHN meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress

An Alabama meteorologist was arrested over the weekend on a second-degree stalking charge. WDHN weekend meteorologist Andrew Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11 p.m. Saturday. WTVY reported that Clarke was arrested just a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 p.m. newscast. WDHN did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Dothan police Lt. Ronald Hall ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru protesters tear-gassed after president calls for truce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert