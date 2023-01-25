Streets closed for ice rink removal

In preparation for the removal of the Ice & Lights Skating Rink equipment, the City of Dothan is closing all parking on the west side of the 200 block of North Foster Street and the 100 block of East Troy Street (between Saint Andrews and Foster streets).

The closure runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. No parking will be permitted in these sections and the streets will need to be cleared of all vehicles during this time.

The 200 block of North Foster Street will also have intermittent closures on Friday and Monday to facilitate the loading of trucks.

Use caution in this area and observe all barricades. If you have questions, contact Dothan Public Works at 334-615-4420.