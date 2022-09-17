'Strengthening families in Dale County' focus of Mary Hill Family Services Center

OZARK — A food pantry, a clothes closet, basic hygiene products, work force development guidance and parenting classes are among the free services available at the Mary Hill Family Services Center in Ozark.

The words “Everything is figureoutable,” are painted on a sign that sits on MHFSC Family Support Specialist Adam Kamerer’s desk at the service center on Katherine Avenue. “The words have started a lot of life-changing conversations,” Kamerer said as he reflected the events of the past six months. “So many people comment on it because when they see it, they are at a point where they do not know what to do,” he said.

“We may not be able to fix the issue, but we sit down and try to figure it out. I try to be someone to talk with — in a nonjudgmental way — and give a little bit of hope.”

Kamerer joined MHFSC Executive Director Paige Knight and Supplemental Service Coordinator Stacy Skipper at the center in April. Since then, he’s become “a jack-of-all-trades,” handling the center’s social media marketing, serving as a case manager, and as the coordinator for the workforce development program, Knight said. A fourth person, in charge of parenting classes, joins the team Monday.

“To strengthen families in Dale County” is the reason the center was created in 2006, Knight said. The Mary Hill Family Service Center is a member of Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers. The 23-member network includes the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center in Dothan, the Coffee County Family Service Center in Enterprise, and the Troy Resilience Project in Troy. The center is also a member of the Dale County Association of Service Agencies.

Human trafficking awareness programs, new parent training, children’s services, and workforce development are among free services provided by the registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

“Our mission is to facilitate short-term resources that move our clients toward long-term self-sufficiency,” Knight said. “In fact, when our clients move on and don’t need us anymore, we know we have been a success.”

Kamerer facilitates Materials and Skills Toward Employment Resilience - M.A.S.T.E.R. - classes weekly at the center. “The classes are free professional development classes, open to anyone,” Kamerer said.

“We cover work readiness topics to help you secure and keep employment,” he said. Upcoming classes include workplace conflict resolution, self-management, basics of customer service, and how to write professional emails.”

Kamerer said that five of the workforce development clients have found a job within the last two weeks.

“People who have been out of the workforce for a while may be intimidated with all the online forms,” he said, adding that they are happy to assist. “We have laptops here, thanks to Alabama Power,” Knight said.

The food pantry provides emergency, short-term groceries and the center staff help families navigate the process of applying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. “Before June we served right at 300 people,” Knight said, adding appreciation to First Ozark United Methodist Church for funding the runs that Skipper makes to the food bank in Dothan. “And after June, when the price of food went up, we served 500 people a month.”

Kamerer calls the center’s food pantry the gateway to other center services. When a person comes for food, Kamerer strives to find out what situation brought the person in.

“He is so skilled at discovering the real need that brings a person to our doors,” Knight said. “Adam does a lot of case management. He finds out what they need, what the barrier is keeping that person from going to work.”

“As we’re getting them food, I try to find out what can we do to get that person in a better situation,” he said. “I strive to build a basic level of trust.”

The clothes closet provides free gently-used clothing, including business attire for job interviews. Knight said that donations of gently-used clothing, as well as unused underwear and socks, are always appreciated. The center also accepts books and miscellaneous household goods.

The Ozark Boys and Girls Club recently donated items for the center’s hygiene closet and Vivian B. Adams School brought a large donation of paper products,” Knight said. “The employees at Carr, Riggs and Ingram donated nearly 200 hygiene product bags.”

Kamerer said watching the progress of clients who came for food products, gradually get into the workforce development program and get a job is the driving force behind what he does every day.

“We see them come in with little hope on their faces and over time, we see them gradually get a job,” he said. “Them not having to come back is what makes us know we’ve done something right.”

Knight agreed. “We might not be able to save the whole world, but if we can get several people to a point where they can move out of their present circumstances and become more self-sufficient, we’ve accomplished our goals,” she said.