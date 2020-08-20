Student, employee test positive for COVID at Dale County Schools

Dale County Schools announced a student tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, after reporting a G.W. Long Elementary School employee tested positive on Wednesday.

Calls to Superintendent Ben Baker’s office were not immediately returned, but a Facebook post from the school system stated the student was already at home in isolation and has not been on campus in two days. Neither was symptomatic while on campus.

Students and employees in close contact with the two individuals have been contacted by school officials, according to the post.

“Employees and students of this school should monitor for symptoms related to COVID-19 and seek medical attention if symptoms appear. This message is being sent as a matter of public safety and out of an abundance of concern for the health and well-being of our students, staff, and community. Please be aware that individuals may also be contacted by local health officials regarding this issue, the post reads.

New COVID-19 cases have reached a plateau in Wiregrass counties, though hospitalizations in local medical facilities remain high.

Wiregrass counties added 56 cases between Wednesday and Thursday morning.