Student financial assistance programs receiving extra funding through two legislative bills

Two student financial assistance programs administered by the Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE) will be receiving additional funding this fall following the signature of Gov. Kay Ivey on two bills passed during the legislative session.

The Alabama Math and Science Teacher Education Program (AMSTEP) is available for public middle through high school teachers in the state teaching math, science, or computer science. The original AMSTEP bill was passed by lawmakers four years ago, but has been amended to expand the eligibility requirements due to the shortage of teachers in those fields.

Last December commissioners approved the 2021 ACHE legislative agenda which weighed heavily on helping students pay for college.

“We asked for more money to help students starting college, as well as assisting STEM educators already in an Alabama classroom paying off student loans,” said Dothan businessman and ACHE Chairman Charles Buntin.

Another ACHE legislative item has been signed into law that makes eligibility changes to the Police Officer’s and Firefighter’s Survivor Educational Assistance Program. Tuition, fees, books, and supplies are covered in the grants. Eligible recipients include spouses and dependent natural and dependent adopted children under the age of 21.