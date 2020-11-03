Student found with unloaded firearm at Dothan Prep removed from campus

A Dothan Preparatory Academy student who brought an unloaded firearm to school forced the campus to go on lockdown Tuesday morning.

Dothan City Schools administrators were made aware of the firearm and the Dothan Police Department immediately placed the school on lockdown, investigated, confirmed the weapon had been brought onto campus and confiscated it.

“The individual responsible was removed from campus by Dothan Police Department and appropriate action will be taken for violating both the student code of conduct and the law,” Dothan City Schools Communications Officer Meagan Dorsey said in a statement. “The incident was handled promptly and effectively by our administration and Dothan Police Department and we will continue to investigate the situation.”

Dothan City Schools continues to encourage students to report the actual or suspected presence of any weapon to an adult.

“With everyone’s help, we can continue to keep our school a safe place to learn. The safety and security of our students is always our utmost concern,” the release stated.

No additional information was released.

