Students flock to school, and stay home, for unusual first day of class

Tuesday marked the beginning of a new school year, presenting both new challenges and new opportunities for many Wiregrass families.

Thousands of students went back to the campuses of Dothan City, Henry County, and Houston County schools on Sept. 8, the first time they’ve been open for regular classes since abruptly shuttering in March as the coronavirus reared its head in Alabama. However, thousands also stayed home as families opted for their children to instead learn on virtual platforms provided by their schools.

Both students will be subject to a learning and social experience far different from any school year they’ve been through so far.

Students in traditional school will have some social interaction with their peers, but that interaction will be limited with one-way hallways, physical distancing in both classrooms and gyms and fewer opportunities to gather in the cafeteria with a staggered regimen in which lunches are delivered to the classroom and cafeterias can seat a limited number of students at a time.