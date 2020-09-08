Students flock to school, and stay home, for unusual first day of class

Tuesday marked the beginning of a new school year, presenting both new challenges and new opportunities for many Wiregrass families.
Thousands of students went back to the campuses of Dothan City, Henry County, and Houston County schools on Sept. 8, the first time they’ve been open for regular classes since abruptly shuttering in March as the coronavirus reared its head in Alabama. However, thousands also stayed home as families opted for their children to instead learn on virtual platforms provided by their schools.
Both students will be subject to a learning and social experience far different from any school year they’ve been through so far.
Students in traditional school will have some social interaction with their peers, but that interaction will be limited with one-way hallways, physical distancing in both classrooms and gyms and fewer opportunities to gather in the cafeteria with a staggered regimen in which lunches are delivered to the classroom and cafeterias can seat a limited number of students at a time.
Students in schools will also be subject to temperature screenings and symptom checks and be forced to return home if they are experiencing multiple symptoms typical of COVID-19. Students who have been in close contact with symptomatic individual will also be subject to quarantine under school officials’ determination based on Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.
Virtual school, on the other hand, has been more popular as an alternative option than area school leaders anticipated as parents worry over COVID-19 transmission inside schools and potential abrupt dismissals of students.
While many school systems have had virtual options for years, the platform was limited in scope and was generally only offered to students in certain grade levels, in extraordinary circumstances, or falling behind in regular school.
Last year for example, Dothan City School’s virtual school program had only 37 students enrolled in November 2019. With the expanded virtual offerings, broader acceptance of students in all grade levels, and the threat of the coronavirus, the school system now has almost 3,000 students enrolled in its revised virtual program.
While some students are sitting in a traditional classroom and others are in front of a computer in a makeshift workstation, both sets of students are bound for an unusual 2020-2021 school year.
