Students to gather for Fields of Faith

Now in its 18th year, the annual Fields of Faith event draws students from around the Wiregrass who want to fellowship and share their faith with others.

The Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host the event on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Dothan’s Westgate Park. The event begins with a free tailgate party at 5:40 p.m. followed by praise and worship at 6:15 p.m. and the rally at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will gather on the soccer fields across from the Miracle Field complex.

The local event is repeated on athletic fields across the nation, and this year’s interdenominational event will be held at more than 500 locations.

Since the beginning of Fields of Faith in 2004, more than a million people have joined the movement, according to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Many Christian rallies are anchored around an entertainer or professional speaker, but Fields of Faith is structured as a student-to-student ministry. Peers invite their own classmates and teammates to meet on local athletic fields to hear fellow students share their testimonies, challenge them to read the Bible, and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.

This year’s guest speaker is author and motivational speaker Willie Spears, who spent 20 years in education as an administrator, teacher, athletic director, and coach. Prior to that, he worked for Disney Cruise Line as a disc jockey, comedian, and cruise staff host. Spears has written 11 books and writes a weekly newspaper column. He is the former co-host of Blab TV’s morning show “The Daily Brew” and has also spent time doing radio sports analysis. Spears played for Northwestern Oklahoma University and was the starting wide receiver on the 1999 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship team. He later returned to Northwestern Oklahoma to serve as the school’s defensive coordinator. Today, Spears lives in Panama City Beach with wife, Tanika, and their two children, Tayelor and Kenneth.

While Fields of Faith has its roots with Fellowship of Christian Athletes leadership, the event is designed to include multiple national Christian organizations, local churches and ministries. A local leadership team determines the program of each Fields of Faith event.

“This year, we'll have a time of worship through music,” Mike Phares, area representative for Wiregrass Fields of Faith, said. “Several of our area high school Christian athletes will briefly share about their personal experiences with Jesus Christ before our speaker, Willie Spears, shares.”

More information about the 2021 Wiregrass Fields of Faith event is available at http://dothanfca.org/ or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WiregrassFCA/.